Mikey Williams takes over vs San Miguel as TNT snaps skid

WIN AGAIN. Aaron Fuller and TNT get back on track after a two-game losing streak.

MANILA, Philippines – Mikey Williams scorched the nets at the Araneta Coliseum, keying TNT to a 96-81 win over San Miguel that snapped a two-game losing streak in the PBA Governors’ Cup on Wednesday, February 16.

Williams took over late and dropped 22 of his game-high 30 points in the final salvo as the Tropang Giga finally notched a win in their hectic four-game stretch and halted the Beermen’s three-game winning streak.

San Miguel trailed by just 7 points early in the fourth quarter, 61-68, before Williams found his mark from long range, draining 3 straight triples that gave TNT a 77-65 advantage.

Williams completely put the Beermen in the rearview as he sank 3 more three-pointers with three minutes left and the Tropang Giga saw their lead swell to as many as 18 points, 96-78.

It was such an explosion by the Best Player of the Conference that Williams matched the 22 fourth-quarter points of San Miguel, which withered in the final six minutes after opting for isolation plays.

His tenure as import threatened, Aaron Fuller proved his worth for TNT with a monster outing of 22 points, 26 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 2 assists.

Fuller dominated with a 14-point, 17-rebound first half and never lifted his foot off the pedal despite playing 43 minutes as he helped contain Beermen big men June Mar Fajardo, Vic Manuel, and Mo Tautuaa.

Troy Rosario churned out 9 points and 5 rebounds, Kib Montalbo and Kelly Williams added 8 points apiece, while Poy Erram returned from a back injury with 4 points for the Tropang Giga, who improved to 3-4.

TNT, though, did not go unscathed in the win as Jayson Castro left in the middle of the fourth quarter after hurting his shoulder, with the veteran point guard joining Roger Pogoy in the injury list.

Fajardo led San Miguel with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Romeo and Manuel chalked up 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Coming in as a replacement import for Brandon Brown, Orlando Johnson disappointed with 12 points on a paltry 3-of-22 shooting to go with 5 rebounds and 2 steals in his debut for the Beermen, who dropped to 3-3.

The Scores

TNT 96 – M. Williams 30, Fuller 22, Rosario 9, Montalbo 8, K. Williams 8, Castro 6, Erram 4, Banal 4, Reyes 3, Khobuntin 2, Heruela 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

San Miguel 81 – Fajardo 22, Romeo 18, Manuel 15, Johnson 12, Perez 6, Tautuaa 5, Lassiter 3, Ross 0, Enciso 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 22-24, 40-40, 65-59, 96-81.

– Rappler.com