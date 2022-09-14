Bay Area debut, NLEX-Rain or Shine showdown highlight PBA Comm’s Cup opening

MANILA, Philippines – PBA guest team Bay Area is set for a highly anticipated debut at the very first match of the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup against Blackwater on Wednesday, September 21, at 3 pm.
The Dragons – who have been relentlessly blowing out PBA teams in multiple tuneups in the off-season – are boasting a formidable roster with the likes of 7-foot-5 Liu Chuanxing and former NBA players Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell.
Another early must-watch game is the Rain or Shine-NLEX match on Friday, September 23, at 5:45 pm – head coach Yeng Guiao’s return for the Elasto Painters immediately against his old Road Warriors team at the renovated PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
New Converge shot-caller Aldin Ayo is also set for his PBA coaching debut that same day at 3 pm against the Terrafirma Dyip.
The FiberXers have recently traded for former La Salle top guard Aljun Melecio, thus reuniting Ayo with four of his title-winning players in college, including Jeron Teng, Abu Tratter, and Kevin Racal.
Fan-favorite contender Barangay Ginebra will also get early dibs on Ayo’s Converge in its debut on Sunday, September 25, at 6:45 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Interestingly, the Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and runner-up TNT will not suit up until October 5 at the Araneta Coliseum. There, the Beermen will lock horns with Blackwater at 3 pm, while the Tropang Giga will face Magnolia in a 5:45 pm Philippine Cup semifinals rematch.
Other key matchups in the released schedule are Bay Area’s matches against Ginebra on October 9, 6:45 pm at PhilSports, San Miguel on October 16, 4 pm, at Araneta, and TNT on November 23, 3 pm, at PhilSports.
The Ginebra-Meralco rivalry match is set on October 2, 6:45 pm, at PhilSports, while the Manila Clasico between Ginebra and Magnolia is slated for October 23, 6:45 pm, at MOA.
The Philippine Cup finals rematch between San Miguel and TNT is scheduled at PhilSports on November 26, 6:45 pm – the penultimate game day of the elimination round.
– Rappler.com
