Bay Area debut, NLEX-Rain or Shine showdown highlight PBA Comm’s Cup opening

SURPRISE. Yeng Guiao leaves NLEX just weeks before the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup tips off.

Several marquee matchups highlight the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, including matches by guest team Bay Area and Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao's return game immediately against his old NLEX team

MANILA, Philippines – PBA guest team Bay Area is set for a highly anticipated debut at the very first match of the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup against Blackwater on Wednesday, September 21, at 3 pm.

The Dragons – who have been relentlessly blowing out PBA teams in multiple tuneups in the off-season – are boasting a formidable roster with the likes of 7-foot-5 Liu Chuanxing and former NBA players Andrew Nicholson and Myles Powell.

Another early must-watch game is the Rain or Shine-NLEX match on Friday, September 23, at 5:45 pm – head coach Yeng Guiao’s return for the Elasto Painters immediately against his old Road Warriors team at the renovated PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

New Converge shot-caller Aldin Ayo is also set for his PBA coaching debut that same day at 3 pm against the Terrafirma Dyip.

The FiberXers have recently traded for former La Salle top guard Aljun Melecio, thus reuniting Ayo with four of his title-winning players in college, including Jeron Teng, Abu Tratter, and Kevin Racal.

Fan-favorite contender Barangay Ginebra will also get early dibs on Ayo’s Converge in its debut on Sunday, September 25, at 6:45 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Interestingly, the Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and runner-up TNT will not suit up until October 5 at the Araneta Coliseum. There, the Beermen will lock horns with Blackwater at 3 pm, while the Tropang Giga will face Magnolia in a 5:45 pm Philippine Cup semifinals rematch.

Other key matchups in the released schedule are Bay Area’s matches against Ginebra on October 9, 6:45 pm at PhilSports, San Miguel on October 16, 4 pm, at Araneta, and TNT on November 23, 3 pm, at PhilSports.

The Ginebra-Meralco rivalry match is set on October 2, 6:45 pm, at PhilSports, while the Manila Clasico between Ginebra and Magnolia is slated for October 23, 6:45 pm, at MOA.

The Philippine Cup finals rematch between San Miguel and TNT is scheduled at PhilSports on November 26, 6:45 pm – the penultimate game day of the elimination round.

– Rappler.com