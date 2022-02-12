Gavina all praise as Nieto turns in sensational PBA debut

NO ROOKIE JITTERS. Mike Nieto steals the show in his PBA debut for Rain or Shine.

Rookie Mike Nieto shows poise beyond his years as he steers Rain or Shine back to the winning track in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine head coach Chris Gavina only has praises for the work ethic of Elasto Painters rookie Mike Nieto.

True enough, Nieto showed poise beyond his years as he netted a team-high 21 points laced by 4 triples in his PBA debut to power Rain or Shine to a 104-90 win in the Governors’ Cup on Saturday, February 12.

Nieto also scattered 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in a turnover-free performance as the Elasto Painters snapped a two-game skid to improve to 3-3.

“I’ve never seen anyone have more floor burns on his first day of practice than Mike Nieto for as long as I’ve been here,” Gavina said about Nieto, whom Rain or Shine just signed a week ago.

“Just credit to the type of player he is and the intensity and effort that he brings day in and day out. He probably works harder in practice than in the game. He was just having fun out there.”

“We’re really glad he came in and injected the energy and the effort for us to come out with a big win tonight.”

Of course, the former Ateneo standout is no stranger to the bright lights after spending the last two years with Gilas Pilipinas.

Last year, Nieto even cracked the lineup for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where he went up against some of the best players from Serbia and Puerto Rico.

In five games with the national team, the 6-foot-2 big-man-turned-guard averaged 4 points and 2 rebounds.

“His international experience is big. He brings that level of confidence with him to our team,” Gavina said.

But more than the numbers, Gavina said Nieto helps take the pressure off Elasto Painters stars Javee Mocon and Rey Nambatac by constantly talking to his fellow rookies Anton Asistio and Andrei Caracut.

“It relieves a lot of pressure from Javee and Rey knowing we have somebody like that in our roster. They do not have to put so much pressure on themselves to try to put everything on their shoulders,” Gavina said.

Nieto and Rain or Shine will shoot for a second straight win as they tangle with Alaska on February 17. – Rappler.com