Ginebra rookie RJ Abarrientos eager to learn more from LA Tenorio

ALL SET. Ginebra rookie RJ Abarrientos gears up for his PBA debut.

Tipped as one of the exciting rookies to watch this season, RJ Abarrientos gets ready for his PBA debut, thankful that Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio looks out for him

MANILA, Philippines – Already seen as somebody possessing the poise and confidence of a young LA Tenorio, third overall rookie pick RJ Abarrientos has a chance to learn more from the “Gineral” himself.

“[LA] shared coach Tim (Cone)’s expectations — how to carry myself as a point guard and how to share that with other players,” Abarrientos said in Filipino.

“It does overwhelm me since I get a chance to play with kuya LA, especially that he has played so many years in the PBA, and almost played against my uncle (Johnny Abarrientos),” he added.

San Miguel sports director Alfrancis Chua signed Abarrientos — tipped as one of the exciting rookies to watch this season — to a three-year deal last July 29, noting the former Far Eastern University star’s potential to become the next Tenorio.

The spitfire guard, who played in professional leagues in Korea and Japan prior to the PBA, was immediately put to the test during Ginebra’s exhibition match against the New Taipei Kings in Macau last July 31.

Abarrientos and fellow rookie Paul Garcia stepped up in the clutch for the Gin Kings, who hacked out a 91-87 triumph over the Taiwanese squad.

He knocked down 26 points in the affair, emerging as the tuneup game’s leading scorer.

“I think I can bring experience to the team, despite being a rookie,” Abarrientos shared.

“My confidence, how I lead my teammates, will be crucial, since those are the expectations Barangay Ginebra fans have of me,” he continued.

Abarrientos said his famed uncle Johnny, the 1996 PBA Most Valuable Player, also gives pieces of advice on his blossoming career.

So the young hotshot feels thankful that there are other Ginebra veterans like Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar who give him pointers.

“It’s a great feeling that somebody can guide you, pull you aside and tell you what to do, and what’s best for you,” Abarrientos said.

“They tell me what I can improve more on as a player and a rookie, so I’m excited to be with my teammates and have a better bonding.” – Rappler.com