Delfin Dioquino
Hollis-Jefferson dominates as TNT neutralizes Brownlee to tie Ginebra in finals series

BOUNCE-BACK WIN. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson leads the way for TNT.

PBA Images

TNT holds Justin Brownlee to his worst shooting performance of the PBA Governors' Cup to knot the best-of-seven finals at 1-1

MANILA, Philippines – TNT put the clamps on Justin Brownlee and neutralized Barangay Ginebra to draw level in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals following a convincing 95-82 Game 2 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 12.

The Tropang Giga limited Brownlee to a conference-low 12 points and rediscovered their offensive groove by knocking down 15 three-pointers to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Brownlee set the tone in the Gin Kings’ 102-90 win last Sunday as he erupted for 17 of his 31 points in the first quarter alone.

The three-time Best Import, though, shot a poor 3-of-16 from the field this time after being the main focus of the TNT defense, with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson coming up with an impressive two-way effort for the Tropang Giga.

Producing a near triple-double of 23 points, 19 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals, Hollis-Jefferson also found time to hold Brownlee to his worst shooting performance of the conference.

“They refused to lose,” said TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa. “They know that this is a must-win for us. Guys just decided that we’re not going to take this lightly.”

Mikey Williams also delivered for the Tropang Giga with 21 points as he connived with Hollis-Jefferson and Roger Pogoy in a pivotal 13-2 blast late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

A Christian Standhardinger free throw pulled Ginebra within 78-82 before TNT unleashed the run highlighted by two triples from Williams and one from Pogoy.

Hollis-Jefferson then punctuated the stretch with a thunderous dunk to push their lead to 95-80 with a minute remaining.

Standhardinger paced the Gin Kings with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The Scores

TNT 95 – Hollis-Jefferson 23, M.Williams 21, Pogoy 17, Oftana 14, Khobuntin 8, Castro 8, Erram 4, Montalbo 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0

Barangay Ginebra 82 – Standhardinger 29, Malonzo 17, Thompson 16, Brownlee 12, Pringle 5, Gray 3, Pinto 0, David 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 27-16, 51-39, 67-64, 95-82.

– Rappler.com

