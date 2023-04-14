Pringle sizzles with perfect shooting game as red-hot Ginebra topples TNT in Game 3

STAN THE MAN. Stanley Pringle shows out for Ginebra in his first start of the conference.

Barangay Ginebra drains 18 three-pointers on a 56% clip to grab a 2-1 series lead over TNT in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Stanley Pringle and Barangay Ginebra rained threes on TNT with blistering efficiency to regain control of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals with a 117-103 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, April 14.

Pringle shot a perfect 6-of-6 from deep and 7-of-7 overall to finish with 22 points in his first start of the conference for the Gin Kings, who drained 18 triples on a 56% clip to grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven affair.

Jamie Malonzo and Justin Brownlee also joined the three-point party with six and three triples, respectively, as they showed the way in a pivotal fourth-quarter run.

The two knocked down two three-pointers apiece in a 25-9 blast that turned an 88-88 deadlock to a commanding 113-97 advantage for Ginebra with under three minutes remaining.

Brownlee churned out a team-high 29 points to go with 8 rebounds and 5 assists as he bounced back from his disappointing 12-point outing in their 95-82 loss last game.

Malonzo posted 27 points on 66% shooting from deep with 10 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson netted 16 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 117 – Brownlee 29, Malonzo 27, Pringle 22, Thompson 16, Standhardinger 16, Gray 5, J.Aguilar 2, Mariano 0, Pinto 0, Onwubere 0.

TNT 103 – Hollis-Jefferson 32, M.Williams 19, Erram 14, Castro 14, Pogoy 13, Khobuntin 6, Oftana 3, Tungcab 2, Marcelo 0, Montalbo 0.

Quarters: 29-19, 57-57, 87-81, 117-103.

– Rappler.com