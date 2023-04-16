TNT sets finals record, torches Ginebra with barrage of triples in Game 4

VETERAN. Jayson Castro provides spark off the bench for TNT.

TNT drains a whopping 21 three-pointers to tie the PBA Governors' Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra at 2-2

MANILA, Philippines – TNT flipped the script on Barangay Ginebra and took its turn torching the nets with a hail of triples to level the PBA Governors’ Cup finals with a 116-104 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 16.

Although missing top gunner Roger Pogoy due to a finger injury, the Tropang Giga drained a finals record 21 three-pointers to tie the best-of-seven affair at 2-2 as they answered the Gin Kings’ hot shooting in Game 3.

Ginebra claimed a dominant 117-103 win in Game 3 after knocking down a franchise record 18 treys on a torrid 56% clip.

But TNT ruled the three-point battle this time, waxing hot early with 12 triples in the first half as they mounted a commanding 59-41 halftime lead before they settled for the 12-point victory.

Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, Calvin Oftana, and Kib Montalbo sank four treys each for the Tropang Giga, while Hollis-Jefferson showed the way in scoring with 36 points on top of 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals.

On the day he got crowned the Best Import, Hollis-Jefferson also joined the three-point party with a conference-high three treys.

Castro came off the bench and fired 17 points, while M. Williams, Oftana, and Montalbo finished with 16 points apiece as TNT shot 48% from beyond the arc.

Justin Brownlee tallied 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the losing effort.

The Scores

TNT 116 – Hollis-Jefferson 36, Castro 17, M. Williams 16, Oftana 16, Montalbo 16, Khobuntin 8, Erram 2, K. Williams 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Varilla 1, Tungcab 0, Marcelo 0.

Barangay Ginebra 104 – Brownlee 28, Thompson 22, Malonzo 17, Pringle 10, Standhardinger 10, Pessumal 10, Mariano 3, David 2, J.Aguilar 2, Onwubere 0, Gray 0, Pinto 0, R.Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 29-23, 59-41, 95-77, 116-104.

– Rappler.com