Brownlee sets tone, Thompson posts triple-double as Ginebra whips TNT in Game 1

Justin Brownlee goes perfect from beyond the arc in a blistering first-quarter display as Barangay Ginebra gains control of the best-of-seven PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra leaned on a sizzling start from import Justin Brownlee and claimed a 102-90 win over TNT in Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, April 9.

Brownlee erupted for 17 of his 31 points in the opening quarter after a perfect trip from downtown as the Gin Kings – seeking a fifth Governors’ Cup crown in its last six editions – gained control of the best-of-seven series.

Setting the tone in the rousing victory, the three-time Best Import shot 5-of-5 from beyond the arc in the first period for a 29-20 lead and the locals followed suit the rest of the way.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson notched his second triple-double of the tourney with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, while Jamie Malonzo backstopped Brownlee in scoring with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Malonzo scattered 8 points in the final salvo, all in a 16-7 burst that practically sealed the deal for Ginebra.

The Tropang Giga still trailed by single digits early in the fourth quarter, 67-76, but things went downhill for them after big man Poy Erram fouled out.

Smelling blood, the Gin Kings unleashed that 16-7 run sparked and capped by three-pointers from Aljon Mariano and Malonzo to mount their biggest lead of the game at 92-74 with under seven minutes remaining.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 102 – Brownlee 31, Malonzo 21, Standhardinger 16, Pringle 11, Thompson 10, Gray 6, Mariano 5, Pinto 2, David 0.

TNT 90 – Hollis-Jefferson 30, M. Williams 23, Oftana 16, Castro 4, Erram 4, Chua 3, Khobuntin 2, Montalbo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 0, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 29-20, 50-43, 74-62, 102-90.

– Rappler.com