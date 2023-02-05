Brownlee posts triple-double as Ginebra opens title defense with win vs Rain or Shine

Justin Brownlee picks up where he left off last conference after winning his sixth PBA title as Barangay Ginebra uses a huge fourth quarter to keep Rain or Shine winless

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra shrugged off a gallant challenge from Rain or Shine and opened its title defense in the PBA Governors’ Cup with a 116-108 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 5.

Justin Brownlee picked up where he left off last conference after winning his sixth PBA title, posting 29 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds as the Gin Kings used a huge fourth quarter to keep the Elasto Painters winless.

Ginebra trailed 90-93 early in the final salvo before Brownlee connived with John Pinto in a 24-10 run that flipped the script for the defending champions.

Pinto scored 5 of the first 9 points of that stretch and Brownlee delivered 9 straight points as the Gin Kings built a 114-103 lead with 1:30 minutes remaining en route to their triumphant conference debut.

Receiving additional playing time after LA Tenorio saw action for just 2:30 minutes due to an abdominal strain, Pinto delivered 12 points – 8 coming in the fourth quarter – 3 assists, and 2 rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

Japeth Aguilar finished with 18 points in the win, Scottie Thompson netted 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Jamie Malonzo and Stanley Pringle chimed in 14 points each.

Rookie Jeremiah Gray did it all for Ginebra with 7 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

Hungry for its maiden victory, Rain or Shine caught fire in the third quarter behind Beau Belga, who scattered 10 points in the period, and grabbed a 79-70 lead off a James Yap bucket.

But the Gin Kings uncorked a 10-2 run capped by back-to-back triples from Brownlee and Pringle to enter the last quarter down by just a whisker, 80-81.

Import Michael Qualls chalked up 23 points and 5 rebounds, while Belga fired 21 points on top of 6 rebounds in the Elasto Painters’ fourth straight defeat.

Rey Nambatac added 18 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals in the loss.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 116 – Brownlee 29, J.Aguilar 18, Thompson 15, Pringle 14, Malonzo 14, Pinto 12, Gray 7, Standhardinger 4, Tenorio 3, Mariano 0.

Rain or Shine 108 – Qualls 23, Belga 21, Namabatac 18, Yap 11, Santillan 7, Torres 7, Mamuyac 6, Borboran 5, Asistio 4, Demusis 4, Norwood 2, Ponferrada 0.

Quarters: 28-21, 50-45, 80-81, 116-108.

– Rappler.com