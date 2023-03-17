Pogoy heats up late as TNT turns back Ginebra in comeback win to nail No. 1 seed

TNT fights back from a 14-point deficit against Ginebra to end the elimination round on an eight-game winning streak and finish with a 10-1 record

MANILA, Philippines – TNT locked up the No. 1 seed in the PBA Governors’ Cup behind a late explosion from Roger Pogoy in a sensational 114-105 comeback win over Barangay Ginebra at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, March 17.

Pogoy scattered 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Tropang Giga fought back from a 14-point hole to end the elimination round on an eight-game winning streak and finish with a league-best 10-1 record.

Calvin Oftana and import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ignited the win-clinching 30-7 run that erased the Gin Kings’ 98-84 lead before Pogoy stole the show.

Pogoy scored 7 straight points near the end of that rally, including a booming triple with 2:25 minutes left that propped up a 110-104 lead as TNT – armed with a win-once bonus – arranged a quarterfinal duel with No. 8 Phoenix.

Hollis-Jefferson showed the way in the win with 34 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals, while Mikey Williams chalked up 25 points and 6 assists.

Justin Brownlee put up 27 points and 10 rebounds in the loss as Ginebra missed out on finishing as the top seed and instead settled for third with an 8-3 card.

San Miguel snagged the second seed with a 9-2 slate.

The Scores

TNT 114 – Hollis-Jefferson 34, M.Williams 25, Pogoy 22, Oftana 12, Castro 12, K.Williams 5, Chua 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Montalbo 0, Varilla 0, Khobuntin 0.

Barangay Ginebra 105 – Brownlee 27, Standhardinger 19, Thompson 19, Malonzo 15, Pringle 10, Gray 5, Pessumal 3, David 3, Onwubere 2, Dillinger 2, Pinto 0, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 23-27, 47-56, 82-93, 114-105.

– Rappler.com