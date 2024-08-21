NBA journeyman Scotty Hopson proves fit as Converge routs Terrafirma

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An explosive Scotty Hopson debuts with 46 points as Converge rips a Terrafirma side fielding former Ginebra stalwarts Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger

MANILA, Philippines – In his first-ever exposure to the PBA, Scotty Hopson quickly showed his caliber.

Equipped with NBA experience, Hopson erupted for 46 points as the Converge FiberXers dealt the new-look Terrafirma Dyip a 127-95 beating to jumpstart their PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup campaign on Wednesday, August 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hopson, an NBA journeyman who last played for the Maine Celtics in the G League finals, had a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the four-point line, leading the FiberXers to their first win.

“When we got Scotty (Hopson), we knew what we were getting, and we saw it tonight,” said Converge interim head coach Franco Atienza, who took over the post after former head mentor Aldin Ayo’s exit.

“But it’s just one game. We want to take it one game at a time. So we enjoy this just tonight, then we start to prepare [for the next game],” he added.

Hopson orchestrated the finishing touches for Converge, drilling a three-pointer and a four-point bomb in back-to-back possessions to punctuate his debut.

Converge tallied 47 points in the third quarter alone against Dyip’s 18 to pull away from there and start their new season on a high note.

The game also marked the PBA comeback of new FiberXers assistant coach Charles Tiu and consultant Rajko Toroman, along with the return of Alex Cabagnot, who last played in the league with the Dyip.

Converge remained without the services of this year’s top draft pick, Justine Baltazar, who is still playing out his remaining obligations with his MPBL team.

On the other hand, Terrafirma fielded its rejigged crew, led by former Ginebra teammates Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger.

After keeping in step in the first half, the Dyip found no answers to the FiberXers’ offensive barrage, allowing 74 points in the second half en route to the rout.

Aside from Hopson, Converge netted key contributions from its young core as Alec Stockton put up 21 points, while Schonny Winston and Justin Arana added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Pringle scored 19 points in the loss, while Stnadhardinger chipped in 17 in their first action with the Dyip following the blockbuster trade that sent last season’s top rookie Stephen Holt, former Gilas player Isaac Go, and a first-round selection — which turned out to be third overall pick RJ Abarrientos — to the Gin Kings in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Terrafirma’s Kevin Ferrer had his first game back from an Achilles injury, scoring 18 points to match import Antonio Hester’s production.

The Scores

Converge 127 – Hopson 46, Stockton 21, Winston 14, Arana 13, Racal 9, Santos 5, Delos Santos 4, Melecio 4, Maagdenberg 3, Andrade 3, Fornilos 2, Nieto 2, Ambohot 0, Caralipio 0, Fleming 0

Terrafirma 95 – Pringle 19, Hester 18, Ferrer 18, Standhardinger 17, Tiongson 10, Ramos 5, Carino 4, Hanapi 2, Hernandez 2, Olivario 0, Cahilig 0

Quarters: 34-25, 53-49, 100-67, 127-95.

– Rappler.com