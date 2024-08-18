Durham delivers for Meralco in win vs Magnolia as new PBA season kicks off

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

COMEBACK. Allen Durham in action for the Meralco Bolts in the 2024 PBA Governors' Cup.

(1st UPDATE) Playing in the PBA for the first time in four years, Allen Durham notches a double-double as Meralco holds off Magnolia in the curtain raiser of the 49th PBA season

MANILA, Philippines – Returning import Allen Durham picked up where he left off, steering Meralco to a gripping 99-94 win over Magnolia in the curtain raiser of PBA Season 49 at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 18.

Playing in the PBA for the first time in four years, Durham notched a 20-point, 16-rebound double-double and sank the marginal free throws as the Bolts gained an early lead in Group A of the season-opening Governors’ Cup.

“The PBA is always a tough league, very physical. Got to adjust to that,” said the 36-year-old Durham, who guided Meralco to four finals appearances before opting to stay in the Japan B. League for four straight seasons.

“It is just adjusting back to the physicality. I’m not as young as I used to be, I cannot just power in there. I got to figure out how to maneuver and stuff like that.”

With the league officially adopting the four-point line, the Hotshots earned a crack at the win as they trailed 94-97 after Bolts guard Chris Newsome split his free throws with under a minute remaining.

But Magnolia import Glenn Robinson III missed the mark on his potential go-ahead four-pointer and Durham sealed the win for his side by draining a pair of foul shots.

Chris Banchero backstopped Durham in scoring with 14 points, becoming the first player in league history to make a four-point shot in an official game as he knocked down one with 10:27 minutes left in the second quarter.

Jolo Mendoza also buried a four-point shot and finished with 13 points on perfect 3-of-3 clip from three-point range, while Chris Newsome posted 13 points and 5 rebounds on the night he earned a maiden First Mythical Team selection.

Cliff Hodge added 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists as Meralco got off to a rousing start in its bid to follow up on its breakthrough championship last conference.

Robinson III, a former NBA veteran, churned out 29 points and 11 rebounds in his debut for the Hotshots, who almost pulled off the come-from-behind win after fighting back from a deficit as big as 14 points.

Ian Sangalang netted 17 points and 6 rebounds, while Paul Lee tallied 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists as he emerged as the lone Magnolia player to score a four-pointer.

The two teams combined for a 3-of-10 shooting from the four-point arc.

The Scores

Meralco 99 – Durham 20, Banchero 14, Mendoza, 13, Newsome 13, Hodge 12, Quinto 9, Black 6, Rios 3, Pasaol 3, Cansino 2, Bates 2, Pascual 2, Caram 0, Torres 0.

Magnolia 94 – Robinson III 29, Sangalang 17, Lee 14, Barroca 9, Lucero 7, Ahanmisi 6, Dela Rosa 5, Laput 4, Mendoza 3, Abueva 0, Dionisio 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 43-39, 74-63, 99-94.

– Rappler.com