McDaniels, Meralco overpower NLEX to halt 2-game skid

KJ McDaniels drops a massive double-double of 31 points and 21 rebounds as the Meralco Bolts return to the win column in the PBA Governors’ Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Meralco Bolts put an end to their two-game losing streak in the PBA Governors’ Cup with a dominant 114-98 win over the NLEX Road Warriors at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, February 23.

Import KJ McDaniels was simply too much for the Road Warriors to handle in the wire-to-wire victory as he powered the Bolts with a massive double-double of 31 points and 21 rebounds.

Allein Maliksi and Chris Newsome, meanwhile, both shot the lights out from three-point land, combining for 7 of Meralco’s 13 three-pointers to finish with 19 and 18 markers, respectively.

After trailing by a point, 15-16, with under 5 minutes to play in the opening period, the Bolts suddenly went on a fiery 22-0 run bridging the first two quarters to lead by its biggest at 21 points, 37-16.

With Meralco still leading by double-figures at the start of the final frame, 87-71, NLEX showed some signs of life, cutting the deficit back to just 5 points, 85-90, off an and-one play by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser with 8:11 remaining in the quarter.

Newsome and Maliksi, however, shrugged off any hopes of a Road Warriors comeback as they quickly connected on back-to-back treys to put the Bolts’ lead back to 11, 96-85, with 7:33 to go.

“Basketball is really a game of runs. You rarely see a team blowout a team for the entire game,” said Meralco head coach Norman Black.

“Sometimes you get on a good run, you don’t really know exactly why, but the other team figures it out and they comeback, and they do well.”

“At the end, we were just able to get some stops and Allein hit some big shots for us. KJ was really a dominant player, a force in the paint today, which really helped us out a lot,” Black added.

Wayne Selden Jr. paced the Road Warriors with a well-rounded stat line of 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Don Trollano and Ganuelas-Rosser added 19 and 16 points, respectively.

With the win, the Bolts improved their record to 4-3, while the Road Warriors dropped to 5-3.

The Scores

Meralco 114 – McDaniels 31, Maliksi 19, Newsome 18, Black 15, Hodge 9, Caram 8, Almazan 7, Banchero 5, Quinto 2, Jose 0.

NLEX 98– Selden 29, Trollano 19, Ganuelas-Rosser 16, Alas 13, Semerad 9, Nieto 9, Rosales 3, Miranda 0, Pascual 0, Gabo 0.

Quarters: 27-16, 56-46, 87-71, 114-98.

– Rappler.com