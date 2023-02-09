Jordan Williams erupts for 57 as Terrafirma triumphs amid power outage

The imports put on a show with Jordan Williams and Terrafirma outlasting Troy Williams and Blackwater even as a power outage hits the game

MANILA, Philippines – Terrafirma import Jordan Williams poured in a conference-high 57 points en route to a 119-106 victory against Blackwater in a 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup game earlier halted by a power outage at the Araneta Coliseum on Thursday, February 9.

Williams took over in the fourth quarter, pumping in 22 points. He also added 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

His scoring outburst eclipsed the 56 points scored by TNT’s Jalen Hudson on Wednesday, setting a new scoring standard in the season-ending conference.

A 20-minute delay caused by a power outage halted the game at the 7:20 mark of the second quarter, with Terrafirma ahead, 37-26.

The incident occurred as a huge fire engulfed the nearby Araneta Center bus terminal, with the faint smell of odoriferous smoke seeping inside the historic venue.

But that hardly slowed down the imports as J. Williams’ Blackwater counterpart, Troy Williams, also shot the lights out for 55 points on top of 14 rebounds in his PBA debut.

The last time opposing imports scored 50 points each was on April 5, 2016, when San Miguel’s Tyler Wilkerson dropped 58 points against NLEX’s Al Thornton, who had 69 markers in the Beermen’s 131-127 triple overtime victory.

Blackwater crept to within three with three minutes to go, 104-101, but J. Williams laid the icing on the cake when he scored 11 of the last 13 points to help the Dyip claim its second win of the conference.

Included in the scoring run were a pair of consecutive pull-up dagger triples that put the game to bed.

For the Dyip locals, Juami Tiongson chipped in 27, while Eric Camson contributed 17 markers.

“It’s basically just confidence from my teammates and my coach, they trust in me to be a leader out there and take over when it’s time to finish the game,” said the Terrafirma reinforcement.

JVee Casio added 14 points in the losing effort, as the Bossing continued its losing streak to three for a 1-4 record.

After a hot start for the Dyip in the first quarter which saw them erect a 16-point lead, the team saw its advantage dwindle as the game resumed after the power outage.

The Scores

Terrafirma 119 – J. Williams 57, Tiongson 27, Camson 17, Gomez de Liano 5, Cabagnot 5, Cahilig 3, Daquioag 2, Calvo 2, Gabayni 1, Alolino 0, Ramos 0.

Blackwater 106 – T. Williams 55, Casio 14, Ilagan 11, Ular 10, Banal 5, Torralba 5, Rosario 2, Sena 2, Hill 2, McCarthy 0, Amer 0, DiGregorio 0, Taha 0.

Quarters: 30-14, 53-46, 80-72, 119-106.

– Rappler.com