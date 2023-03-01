Phoenix averts meltdown as new Rain or Shine import exceeds height limit

Du'Vaughn Maxwell nearly records a rare 5x5 game as Phoenix builds a lead big enough to hold off Rain or Shine, whose new import Jordan Tolbert exceeds the height limit

MANILA, Philippines – Phoenix pounced on a Rain or Shine side that played all-Filipino and breathed life into its playoff hopes in the PBA Governors’ Cup with a 114-106 win at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 1.

The Elasto Painters, whose new import Jordan Tolbert exceeded the 6-foot-6 height limit, fought back from a 23-point hole with an inspired second-half surge, but the Fuel Masters built a lead big enough to avert disaster.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell almost came up a rare 5×5 game with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals, and 4 assists as Phoenix claimed its third win in a row to improve to 4-5 and stay at eighth place for the last quarterfinal spot.

RR Garcia provided the Fuel Masters a huge lift off the bench with 17 points and 6 rebounds, while Jason Perkins fired 16 points, waxing hot early with 10 points in their first-quarter breakaway.

Buckets from James Yap and Beau Belga allowed the Elasto Painters to grab a 14-13 lead before Phoenix closed out the opening period on the back of blazing 16-0 run to open the floodgates.

The Fuel Masters saw their lead swell to its biggest at 58-35 off a Tyler Tio basket with under four minutes left in the first half.

Newly minted PBA Press Corps Player of the Week Encho Serrano continued his stellar play for Phoenix with 17 points off the bench, Tio chalked up 14 points and 4 assists, while Larry Muyang added 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Despite being handicapped, Rain or Shine fought tooth and nail and got as close as 4 points with 40 seconds remaining behind an 11-2 blitz that trimmed its deficit to 106-110.

Triples from Nick Demusis and Norbert Torres highlighted the run and Rey Nambatac capped it with a strong drive to the hoop.

But a Maxwell layup and a Demusis turnover in the next two possessions denied the Elasto Painters’ comeback as they absorbed their third straight defeat.

Torres and Santillan netted 14 points each and Belga tallied 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for Rain or Shine, which dropped to 2-6 for a three-way tie with NorthPort and Terrafirma at ninth place.

Nambatac added 11 points and 7 assists in the loss.

The Scores

Phoenix 114 – Garcia 17, Serrano 17, Perkins 16, Maxwell 15, Tio 14, Muyang 8, Manganti 7, Mocon 7, Lalata 6, Jazul 3, Lojera 3, Alejandro 1, Camacho 0, Adamos 0, Go 0.

Rain or Shine 106 – Santillan 14, Torres 14, Belga 13, Nambatac 11, Mamuyac 10, Borboran 8, Ildefonso 7, Nieto 6, Yap 5, Demusis 5, Norwood 5, Caracut 5, Asistio 3, Ponferrada 0, Clarito 0.

Quarters: 29-14, 67-46, 89-76, 114-106.

– Rappler.com