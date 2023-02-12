Greg Smith solid in PBA debut as Rain or Shine trips Blackwater for breakthrough win

PROMISING START. Greg Smith gifts Rain or Shine with a win in his PBA debut.

Debuting import Greg Smith powers Rain or Shine to its first win in the PBA Governors' Cup after a frustrating 0-4 start

MANILA, Philippines – Parading a new import, Rain or Shine arrested its slump in the PBA Governors’ Cup after turning back Blackwater, 122-117, for its breakthrough win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, February 12.

Greg Smith finished with 38 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for a superb PBA debut as the Elasto Painters finally cracked the winning column after an inauspicious start with former import Michael Qualls.

Rain or Shine replaced Qualls following four straight losses to open the conference.

“We no longer know how it feels to win,” said Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao in Filipino. “We agreed that we will recommit ourselves in our last seven games because we still have a chance.”

Bound to remain winless after trailing 87-95 at the end of the third quarter, Rain or Shine dropped a 23-7 bomb powered by Smith to start the final frame to turn the tide.

Smith poured in 6 of his 11 fourth-quarter points in that rally, including the and-one play that gave the Elasto Painters a 110-102 lead with 5:30 minutes left.

Local players Santi Santillan and Nick Demusis also rose to the occasion during that stretch, setting the tone in the run with 5 points each before Smith took over.

Santillan then scored another bucket to push the Rain or Shine lead to its biggest at 115-106 as he wound up with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Demusis posted 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals off the bench, Beau Belga chimed in 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Shaun Ildefonso added 12 points in the win.

Anton Asistio contributed 7 points and 6 assists for the Elasto Painters, who climbed from 11th to 9th place with a 1-4 record.

Troy Williams once again put up impressive numbers for the Bossing with 40 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals after erupting for 55 points in a loss to Terrafirma three days prior.

But the former NBA player once again saw his performance go down the drain as Blackwater absorbed its fourth straight defeat and dropped to 1-5.

James Sena and Tyrus Hill had 15 and 14 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 122 – Smith 38, Santillan 16, Demusis 12, Belga 12, Ildefonso 12, Nambatac 9, Asistio 7, Clarito 5, Ponferrada 4, Norwood 4, Caracut 3, Torres 0, Yap 0.

Blackwater 117 – Williams 40, Sena 15, Hill 14, McCarthy 10, Ilagan 8, Ular 7, Casio 5, Amer 5, Ayonayon 4, Banal 3, Suerte 3, Taha 2, Torralba 0.

Quarters: 34-31, 66-67, 87-95, 122-117.

– Rappler.com