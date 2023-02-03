San Miguel dominates anew, blows out Terrafirma by 20 to stay perfect

FINEST OUTING. Cameron Clark turns in his best performance in a San Miguel uniform.

San Miguel has won all of its three games in the PBA Governors' Cup by an average winning margin of 20 points

RIZAL, Philippines – San Miguel sustained its sizzling start in the PBA Governors’ Cup after rolling past Terrafirma in a 122-102 romp to stay undefeated at the Ynares Center on Friday, February 3.

Cameron Clark turned in his finest performance yet of the conference, churning out 31 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks to help the Beermen notch their third straight win and gain a share of second place with NLEX.

San Miguel trailed 19-21 after the opening quarter before Clark teamed up with newcomer Allyn Bulanadi as they scored 8 points each in their 38-point explosion in the second period that opened a 57-44 lead for the Beermen.

Bulanadi scored in double figures for the second time in his first three games for San Miguel with 14 points to go with 4 rebounds.

CJ Perez put up 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in the victory, Mo Tautuaa added 17 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, while June Mar Fajardo added 6 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

While there were plenty of heroes in the blowout, Clark stood out as he recorded conference highs in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks.

“Perfect,” said Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent when asked how Clark fits the team. “He does everything for us.”

Jericho Cruz chimed in 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists for San Miguel in another lopsided triumph as it averages a winning margin of 20 points.

The Dyip were sent crashing back to earth after their stunning 96-88 victory over Meralco last January 28, with import Jordan Williams seeing his 30-point, 8-rebound, 4-assist, 3-block, and 2-steal outing go to waste.

Williams scattered 13 points in the third quarter, including the dunk that pulled Terrafirma within 7 points, 77-84, with 1:20 minutes left in the period, before the Dyip got outscored 24-34 in the final frame.

Juami Tiongson backstopped Williams with 20 points, while Eric Camson posted 18 points and 8 rebounds as Terrafirma fell to 1-2.

The Scores

San Miguel 122 – Clark 31, Perez 20, Tautuaa 17, Bulanadi 14, Lassiter 12, Cruz 9, Fajardo 6, Ross 6, Brondial 4, Enciso 3, Canete 0.

Terrafirma 102 – J.Williams 30, Tiongson 20, Camson 18, Cabagnot 10, Calvo 7, Gabayni 6, Ramos 4, Ferrer 3, Daquioag 2, Gomez de Liano 2, Mina 0, Cahilig 0, Alolino 0.

Quarters: 19-21, 57-44, 88-78, 122-102.

– Rappler.com