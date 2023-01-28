Terrafirma stuns Meralco for Governors’ Cup breakthrough, denies Bolts solo 1st

Terrafirma star sniper Juami Tiongson erupts for 30 points on 6 threes as the Dyip earn a win over the Meralco Bolts in an import-laden conference for the first time in 6 years

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The Terrafirma Dyip broke a 12-game losing skid in PBA import-laden conferences against the Meralco Bolts with a 96-88 stunner in the 2023 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Saturday, January 28.

Star sniper Juami Tiongson came one point shy of his career-high and finished with 30 points on a stellar 6-of-9 clip from three and 10-of-12 on free throws, while import Jordan Williams followed up his 46-point debut with 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 rebounds.

Coming off a small 72-67 lead early in the fourth quarter, Terrafirma found a much-needed spark off some stellar spurts of pressure defense and broke away with a 14-2 blitz, ending with consecutive triples from Alex Cabagnot and Tiongson for the 86-69 gap with 7:53 left to play.

Although Meralco squeezed out a late 10-0 run to turn a 74-90 deficit to just 6, 84-90, with 1:25 remaining, the Dyip held firm, shutting the door on the Bolts’ comeback with a hustling Eric Camson putback off his own miss for the 92-84 lead with just 24 ticks left.

“We had a good start, then in the second and third quarters, I really pushed them,” said Terrafirma head coach Johnedel Cardel in Filipino. “I told them, if I needed to slap them to wake up, I would, and it happened. But I didn’t slap them.”

“I wasn’t looking at how many times they have beat us. Every game, I have one goal to play better and get the win.”

Meralco import KJ McDaniels came one rebound shy of his third straight 20-20 game, settling for 29 points, 19 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Chris Newsome scored 13, while Aaron Black tallied a big 12-point, 12-rebound double-double with no turnovers.

Terrafirma, now owning a 1-2 record, aims to slay another giant in San Miguel on Wednesday, February 3, 3 pm, still at Ynares Antipolo, while Meralco (2-1) aims to vent its ire on Blackwater on Thursday, February 4, 6:45 pm, also at Ynares.

The Scores

Terrafirma 96 – Tiongson 30, Williams 29, Camson 13, Cabagnot 8, Ferrer 5, Calvo 4, Alolino 3, Cahilig 2, Gabayni 2, Ramos 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Mina 0.

Meralco 88 – McDaniels 29, Newsome 13, Black 12, Maliksi 11, Quinto 9, Hodge 6, Banchero 6, Jose 2, Almazan 0.

Quarters: 24-26, 52-50, 72-65, 96-88.

– Rappler.com