Terrafirma stuns Meralco for Governors’ Cup breakthrough, denies Bolts solo 1st

JR Isaga
SNIPER. Terrafirma star guard Juami Tiongson drives against Meralco's Cliff Hodge at the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup

Terrafirma star sniper Juami Tiongson erupts for 30 points on 6 threes as the Dyip earn a win over the Meralco Bolts in an import-laden conference for the first time in 6 years

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The Terrafirma Dyip broke a 12-game losing skid in PBA import-laden conferences against the Meralco Bolts with a 96-88 stunner in the 2023 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Saturday, January 28.

Star sniper Juami Tiongson came one point shy of his career-high and finished with 30 points on a stellar 6-of-9 clip from three and 10-of-12 on free throws, while import Jordan Williams followed up his 46-point debut with 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, and 3 rebounds.

Coming off a small 72-67 lead early in the fourth quarter, Terrafirma found a much-needed spark off some stellar spurts of pressure defense and broke away with a 14-2 blitz, ending with consecutive triples from Alex Cabagnot and Tiongson for the 86-69 gap with 7:53 left to play.

Although Meralco squeezed out a late 10-0 run to turn a 74-90 deficit to just 6, 84-90, with 1:25 remaining, the Dyip held firm, shutting the door on the Bolts’ comeback with a hustling Eric Camson putback off his own miss for the 92-84 lead with just 24 ticks left.

“We had a good start, then in the second and third quarters, I really pushed them,” said Terrafirma head coach Johnedel Cardel in Filipino. “I told them, if I needed to slap them to wake up, I would, and it happened. But I didn’t slap them.”

“I wasn’t looking at how many times they have beat us. Every game, I have one goal to play better and get the win.”

Meralco import KJ McDaniels came one rebound shy of his third straight 20-20 game, settling for 29 points, 19 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Chris Newsome scored 13, while Aaron Black tallied a big 12-point, 12-rebound double-double with no turnovers.

Terrafirma, now owning a 1-2 record, aims to slay another giant in San Miguel on Wednesday, February 3, 3 pm, still at Ynares Antipolo, while Meralco (2-1) aims to vent its ire on Blackwater on Thursday, February 4, 6:45 pm, also at Ynares.

The Scores

Terrafirma 96 – Tiongson 30, Williams 29, Camson 13, Cabagnot 8, Ferrer 5, Calvo 4, Alolino 3, Cahilig 2, Gabayni 2, Ramos 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Mina 0.

Meralco 88 – McDaniels 29, Newsome 13, Black 12, Maliksi 11, Quinto 9, Hodge 6, Banchero 6, Jose 2, Almazan 0.

Quarters: 24-26, 52-50, 72-65, 96-88.

– Rappler.com

