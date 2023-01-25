Jalen Hudson impresses in PBA debut as TNT holds off Phoenix

DOING IT ALL. Jalen Hudson flirts with a triple-double in his PBA debut for TNT.

TNT comes out triumphant in its first game under the tutelage of newly minted head coach Jojo Lastimosa, who is filling in for Chot Reyes

MANILA, Philippines – Jalen Hudson turned in a stellar PBA debut and steered TNT to a 123-119 win over Phoenix in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, January 25.

The American import produced a near triple-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists as the Tropang Giga came out triumphant in their first game under the tutelage of newly minted head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Keeping his post as TNT team manager, Lastimosa is just filling in for Chot Reyes, who will turn his attention to his job as Gilas Pilipinas head coach as the national team ramps up its preparations for the FIBA World Cup in August.

Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana backstopped Hudson with 21 and 17 points, respectively, hitting key buckets in the fourth quarter that allowed the Tropang Giga to break away.

The Fuel Masters trailed by just a whisker early in the final period, 92-93, before Hudson, Pogoy, and Oftana combined for 13 points in a 15-2 run that gave their side their biggest lead of the game at 108-94.

Oftana, who also finished with 7 rebounds and 2 steals, particularly shone during the stretch as he accounted for 8 points.

Pogoy and Hudson then hit timely shots down the stretch to fend off Phoenix, which is also in a transition period following the exit of former head coach Topex Robinson.

TNT spread the wealth as three more of its players scored in double figures, with returnee Justin Chua, Kelly Williams, and Jayson Castro all putting up 10 points.

Chua, who reunited with the Tropang Giga five years since he last played for the squad, shot a healthy 4-of-5 from the field in 19 minutes of action.

Jaydee Tungcab and Mikey Williams added 9 points each for TNT, which drained 17 of its 43 three-pointers for an efficient 43% clip.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell produced 21 points, 19 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 5 assists in the losing effort, while Jason Perkins netted 20 points.

RR Garcia and rookie guard Tyler Tio tallied 18 and 16 points, respectively, and combined for 13 assists for the Fuel Masters, who appointed Jamike Jarin as their interim head coach.

The Scores

TNT 123 – Hudson 34, Pogoy 21, Oftana 17, Chua 10, K.Williams 10, Castro 10, M.Williams 9, Tungcab 9, Khobuntin 3, Varilla 0, Montalbo 0, Marcelo 0.

Phoenix 119 – Maxwell 21, Perkins 20, Garcia 18, Tio 16, Serrano 12, Jazul 11, Alejandro 8, Muyang 5, Camacho 4, Soyud 2, Manganti 2, Lojera 0, Lalata 0, Adamos 0, Go 0.

Quarters: 29-33, 60-60, 93-89, 123-119.

– Rappler.com