Mikey Williams hits dagger as TNT completes 18-point comeback vs Rain or Shine

Flirting with a triple-double off the bench, Mikey Williams comes through for TNT at crunch time with a gutsy three-pointer as they stay unbeaten in two games

RIZAL, Philippines – Mikey Williams thrived on an off-the-bench role and came up clutch as TNT hacked out a come-from-behind 105-100 win over Rain or Shine in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center on Friday, January 27.

Williams finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, hitting a gutsy triple inside the final 30 seconds that allowed the Tropang Giga to complete their fightback from an 18-point hole and stay unbeaten in two games.

Elasto Painters import Michael Qualls scored 5 straight points to singlehandedly trim a seven-point deficit to 100-102 with 50 seconds left before Williams put the nail in the coffin with a casual trey.

“Mikey bailed us out with that shot,” said TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Jalen Hudson also finished with 24 points to go with 14 rebounds, while Roger Pogoy fired 22 points as they teamed up with M. Williams in their 44-point explosion in the third quarter that turned things around for the Tropang Giga.

Rain or Shine opened its biggest lead of the game with a 47-29 cushion in the second quarter but TNT clawed its way back and got within 80-84 going into the final salvo.

Pogoy (14), Hudson (13), and M. Williams (8) combined for 35 points in the third quarter to match what the Elasto Painters produced in the period.

The Tropang Giga then finally seized the upper hand off a Kelly Williams bucket with six minutes remaining, 93-92, before Hudson, Pogoy, and M. Williams provided the finishing touches.

K. Williams added 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Justin Chua and Jayson Castro contributed 8 and 7 points, respectively, in the win.

Qualls redeemed himself from his dismal shooting display in an 18-point loss to Meralco five days prior with 35 points, 17 rebounds, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

But not even his upgraded performance could prevent the Elasto Painters from suffering their second straight defeat to start the conference.

Rey Nambatac (17), Norbert Torres (13), and Anton Asistio (10) all scored in double figures in the losing effort.

The Scores

TNT 105 – Hudson 24, M.Williams 24, Pogoy 22, K.Williams 13, Chua 8, Castro 7, Tungcab 5, Khobuntin 2, Varilla 0, Montalbo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Rain or Shine 100 – Qualls 35, Nambatac 17, Torres 13, Asistio 10, Belga 7, Demusis 4, Caracut 3, Norwood 3, Borboran 2, Ildefonso 2, Ponferrada 2, Yap 2, Nieto 0.

Quarters: 17-20, 36-49, 80-84, 105-100.

– Rappler.com