LOOK: PBA releases Governors’ Cup schedule, gives weary Ginebra two-week break

Barangay Ginebra gets a delayed start on its PBA Governors' Cup title defense after going the distance to win the Commissioner's Cup against Bay Area, which now leaves for the EASL

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA rolls on with its Season 47-ending Governors’ Cup starting this Sunday, January 22, at the PhilSports Arena, as announced on Tuesday, January 17.

Conference runner-up Meralco tips off the new tournament against Rain or Shine at 4:30 pm, while Converge and NorthPort – the subjects of multiple recent trades – parade their new-look squads at 6:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the newly-minted Commissioner’s Cup champion Barangay Ginebra is taking a two-week break after a grueling seven-game finals series with the Bay Area Dragons.

Also the reigning Governors’ Cup titlists, the Gin Kings will debut on the conference’s 11th game day on Sunday, February 5, against Rain or Shine at the Araneta Coliseum.

While Bay Area is still in the Philippines, it is moving on for now from its historic PBA stint to focus on the upcoming East Asia Super League tournament.

Other notable games on the schedule include a Friday, February 3, 6:45 pm blockbuster at Ynares Antipolo between TNT and Magnolia, while San Miguel and Magnolia banner the February 5 double-header at 4:30 pm.

Former NorthPort star Jamie Malonzo – now a champion with Ginebra – tests the Batang Pier’s new star back court of Robert Bolick and ex-Terrafirma standout Joshua Munzon on Friday, February 10, 5:45 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

To make up for their two-week break, the Gin Kings will quickly return on Sunday, February 12, still at the MOA Arena for a 6:45 pm Manila Clasico battle with Magnolia.

On Friday, February 17, the PBA will roll out a sister team derby as TNT faces Meralco at 3 pm, while Ginebra and San Miguel clash at 5:45 pm. The Beermen will then take on the Tropang Giga for another blockbuster pairing on Sunday, February 19, 6:45 pm at PhilSports.

Ginebra and Meralco will then square up for a Governors’ Cup finals rematch on Wednesday, March 1, 5:45 pm, at Araneta. The elimination round ends on Friday, March 17, 5:45 pm with a TNT-Ginebra showdown at PhilSports.

