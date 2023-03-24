Hollis-Jefferson posts triple-double anew as TNT blasts Meralco in semis opener

ALL FRONTS. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson does it all for TNT.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson collects another triple-double in just three quarters of work as TNT turns what is expected to be a dogfight into a blowout

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson netted his second straight triple-double and lifted TNT to a 110-80 mauling of Meralco in Game 1 of their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at the Ynares Center on Friday, March 24.

Hollis-Jefferson finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists in just three quarters of work as the Tropang Giga turned what was expected to be a dogfight into a blowout to claim a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five affair.

In control against the Bolts’ vaunted defense, the former NBA player – who also had 2 blocks and 2 steals – saw action for just 30 minutes before he subbed out with three minutes left in the third period and never returned.

The Tropang Giga, after all, hardly needed Hollis-Jefferson in the fourth quarter after building a mammoth lead that allowed them to coast to the 30-point romp.

Mikey Williams scattered 12 of his 14 points in the third frame as TNT outscored Meralco 35-21 in the period to grab a commanding 92-66 advantage.

Roger Pogoy backstopped Hollis-Jefferson in scoring with 21 points, Calvin Oftana put up 15 points and 9 rebounds, while Jayson Castro added 12 points.

No player breached the 20-point mark for the Bolts, with import KJ McDaniels chalking up just 12 points with 14 rebounds in the forgettable defeat.

The Scores

TNT 110 – Hollis-Jefferson 22, Pogoy 21, Oftana 15, M.Williams 14, Castro 12, Khobuntin 7, Tungcab 6, Montalbo 5, Chua 4, Erram 4, Acuno 0, Cruz 0, Varilla 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Meralco 80 – McDaniels 12, Quinto 11, Newsome 10, Almazan 10, Hodge 9, Jose 9, Black 7, Dario 5, Johnson 3, Hugnatan 2, Maliksi 2, Banchero 0, Caram 0, Pasaol 0, Rios 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 31-19, 57-45, 92-66, 110-80.

– Rappler.com