PBA Governors’ Cup slated for December 8 tip-off

Foreign imports will see action in the PBA for the first time in nearly two years as the Governors’ Cup tips off on December 8.

The PBA announced on Monday, November 29, that it has secured the approval of the government’s coronavirus task force to stage the import-laced conference in less than two weeks’ time.

With the Governors’ Cup date set, the PBA shifts its focus to convincing local government units (LGUs) for the return of its live audience.

Among the venues being eyed for the Governors’ Cup are the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, and Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

“We’re in talks with LGUs and we’re hoping that they will grant our request to have the fans watch the games inside the venue,” PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in Filipino in a report on the league website.

The Governors’ Cup was supposed to kick off on Sunday, November 28, but the late arrival of a number of imports prompted the PBA to push back the conference launch.

For the meantime, the Governors’ Cup opens at the Ynares Sports Arena without fans in the stands.

Imports Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra, KJ McDaniels of TNT, Olu Ashaolu of Alaska, Mike Harris of Magnolia, and Henry Walker of Rain or Shine return to PBA action. – Rappler.com