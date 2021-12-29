Top seed Meralco bows out of the PBA 3x3 grand finals, while TNT marches into the semifinals along with Terrafirma, Limitless, and Platinum Karaoke

MANILA, Philippines – Top teams Meralco and TNT submitted contrasting results in the grand finals of the maiden PBA 3×3 conference at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 29.

The top seed in the tour standings after six legs, the Bolts were surprisingly given the boot after a stunning 15-19 loss to Terrafirma in their knockout quarterfinal duel.

Meralco looked disjointed without injured star Tonino Gonzaga, arguably its best player of the tournament, as Terrafirma became the only team outside the top four to advance to the semifinals.

Matt Salem waxed hot for 12 points to power Terrafirma, while Dhon Reverente chalked up 7 points.

Meanwhile, second seed Tropang Giga imposed their will over the Purefoods TJ Titans following an 18-13 victory in their last eight encounter.

Almond Vosotros, the leading PBA 3×3 scorer, delivered a team-high 6 points as TNT banked on a sizzling 7-0 start to eliminate Purefoods and qualify for the semifinals.

Joseph Eriobu, who trails Vosotros in the scoring list, tallied a game-high 9 points for the TJ Titans, but the lead the Tropang Giga built just proved too big to overcome as time ran out.

Third and fourth seeds Limitless App Masters and Platinum Karaoke also marched into the final four with identical 21-15 wins.

Limitless toppled the San Miguel Beermen behind Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, who churned out 9 points and 6 rebounds, while Platinum trounced fellow guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay off a stellar outing from Chris de Chavez, who put up 11 points on a 5-of-8 clip from deep.

The winner of the grand finals will take home P750,000. – Rappler.com