MANILA, Philippines – Make it three PBA 3×3 titles in a row for the Limitless Appmasters.

Limitless stamped its class as the best team in PBA 3×3 after ruling the grand finals of the maiden conference following an 18-16 squeaker against Platinum Karaoke in the championship match at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, December 29.

Already the first team to capture two PBA 3×3 titles after reigning in the fifth and six legs, the Appmasters earned another piece of history as the first conference champions, taking home the grand prize of P750,000.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser led the way with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in the gritty win that saw Limitless hold off a pesky Platinum side thanks to clutch buckets from Jorey Napoles and Reymar Caduyac.

The Appmasters enjoyed a 14-7 advantage midway through the game until Platinum unloaded a 9-2 run capped by a Karl Dehesa two-pointer to knot the score at 16-16 with 40 seconds left.

But Napoles put Limitless back on top with a free throw before Caduyac sealed the win with his trademark scoop layup as Chris de Chavez missed a last-gasp long bomb for Platinum.

Caduyac, who secured the defensive rebound off the De Chavez miss, finished with 5 points and 4 assists, while Napoles tallied 2 points and 10 rebounds.

Marvin Hayes also made his presence felt for the Appmasters with 4 points, all coming from beyond the arc.

De Chavez churned out 6 points but was limited to a poor 1-of-8 clip from long range as Platinum missed out on its chance to finally win a PBA 3×3 crown and settled with the runner-up prize of P250,000.

Platinum reached the knockout round in each of the six legs but failed to get over the hump, finishing second in the second leg and third in the sixth leg.

Meanwhile, the TNT Tropang Giga clinched third place after a 22-14 rout of the Terrafirma Dyip.

Almond Vosotros erupted for 12 points as TNT pocketed P100,000.

With his 12 points, Vosotros raised his tally to 293 points to end up as the Top Scorer of the Conference, bagging an additional P30,000. – Rappler.com