GRAND CHAMPION. TNT provides a fitting ending to a dominant run in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference.

TNT captures its first PBA 3x3 grand championship as it rules the Third Conference with a gritty comeback win over Purefoods in the finale

MANILA, Philippines – TNT capped a dominant run in the PBA 3×3 Third Conference with a sensational comeback to capture the Grand Finals crown against Purefoods at the Robinsons Manila on Sunday, July 3.

Gryann Mendoza drained the game-winning deuce in overtime as the Tropang Giga came back from 5 points down to hack out a 21-19 win over the TJ Titans in the finale.

Expected to take the last shot, scoring champion Almond Vosotros drew a double team before he dished the ball to Mendoza, who sank a long bomb from the corner for the victory.

“He took one step backward in humility. He did not force to finish the game,” said Mendoza of Vosotros in a mix of Filipino and English. “He trusted his teammates.”

Mendoza posted a team-high of 8 points, including a pair of layups in a 6-1 run TNT used in the final two minutes of regulation to erase a 13-18 deficit and knot the score at 19-19.

Vosotros chimed in 5 points, while Lervin Flores and Samboy De Leon added 4 points each as the Tropang Giga claimed their first grand championship, which comes with a purse of P750,000.

TNT coach Mau Belen lauded his wards for staying consistent following a stellar conference that saw the Tropang Giga win three of the six leg titles.

“It was a very long journey, very hard. The expectations are always high, and why not, because we have a good set of players in our roster,” said Belen.

“Our 5-on-5 team is as good as they are,” said Belen. “I’m just so glad this championship lifted a lot of the pressure off.”

Joseph Eriobu and Marvin Hayes chalked up 6 points apiece in the loss, which still netted Purefoods P250,000.

Meanwhile, Sista secured third place and pocketed P100,000 after a 21-20 comeback win over San Miguel.

Kenneth Mocon starred for the Super Sealers with 11 points as he scored the game-winning bucket that completed their fight back from a 16-19 hole. – Rappler.com