Embracing evolution: Harlem Globetrotters laud PBA’s 4-point addition

ALL FUN. Harlem Globetrotters stars Wham Middleton (left) and Moose Weekes show off some fun hoop skills in their Manila visit.

‘We’re definitely the innovator of the four-point line. We’re the very first team to do it,’ says sharpshooter Wham Middleton ahead of the Harlem Globetrotters show in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – Regarding themselves as the innovators of the four-point line, the Harlem Globetrotters welcomed the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) addition of the longer-distanced shot.

In a promotional tour for their November show in Manila, the Harlem Globetrotters commended the PBA for getting ahead of the curve as they become the world’s first professional league to embrace such rule.

“I feel like the game will be much more exhilarating. Defense will have to be played higher rather than lower. Everyone will have to play much tougher defense for the space it creates,” said Globetrotter’s sharpshooter Wham Middleton shortly after a recent press conference at Novotel Manila.

“Once upon a time, there was only a two-point line. And then, they added the three-point line,” he added. “Now, the four-point line just proves that the game is really evolving. We need to embrace that.”

Middleton took pride in the Globetrotters’ four-point innovation nearly eight years ago, becoming the first professional team to ever integrate it.

“We’re definitely the innovator of the four-point line. We’re the very first team to do it,” he said.

From just encircled areas beyond the three-point arc, the Globetrotters added a four-point line in 2017 at the advent of the NBA’s three-point revolution, where the likes of Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Damian Lillard dominated the game with their long-range shooting.

Seen as merely a novel idea for the theatrical team, the four-point shot has since become a talking point in the basketball world this year, which was only amplified by PBA’s adaptation.

The four-point shot is one of the shake-ups the PBA will implement next season in its ongoing efforts to bring in more fans.

“All I can say is it’s about time,” said Moose Weekes, who joined Middleton for the promotional tour.

The PBA’s four-point version will be a bit closer to the hoop as it is positioned 27 feet away from the basket, three feet shorter than where the Globetrotters initially placed it.

Nevertheless, the Globetrotters think such rule can lead to more eyes on the league, the same way it added excitement to their shows when it was implemented in 2017.

“It is definitely something that fans can be excited about. It makes games much more interesting. It creates more high scorers, and highlight plays as the shot itself is an amazing aspect every game,” Middleton said.

Middleton hopes the PBA’s implementation inspires other leagues in the world to follow suit, saying that the sport requires everyone to adapt to the times.

“With the Globetrotters and the PBA, the game will keep evolving. I definitely feel like everyone should adopt (the four-point shot),” he said.

As part of their 2024 World Tour, the Globetrotters will kick off their Asia leg in Manila on November 12 at the Araneta Coliseum. By then, the four-point line is an established distance on the court.

“Looking forward to seeing the Filipinos’ four points,” Middleton added. – Rappler.com