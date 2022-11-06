Ian Sangalang laser-focused in Magnolia win despite pregame incident

RECOVERY. Ian Sangalang has slowly regained his form since missing back-to-back games due to typhoid fever.

Ian Sangalang delivers conference-high in points as Magnolia stays on top in the PBA Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – A pregame incident hardly slowed down Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang as he submitted his finest game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup to help the Hotshots stay on top.

Sangalang delivered a conference-high 17 points to go with 7 rebounds as league-leading Magnolia improved to 6-1 with a 91-69 rout of Blackwater on Sunday, November 6.

That performance came after Sangalang crashed onto an equipment being wheeled out by a PBA staff after he went for a layup during the shootaround.

Sangalang sustained a minor wound on his knee.

“I told my teammates not to worry about me because I can handle that kind of situation,” said Sangalang in a mix of Filipino and English.

“It already happened. Nobody got hurt, I only got wounded. I thought to myself that it was okay, it was already done, so I should focus on the game.”

True enough, Sangalang delivered in the second half, scoring 10 points in the final two quarters, and contributed on defense as the Hotshots held the Bossing to the lowest scoring output by a team in a single game this conference.

His outing also allowed Magnolia to bounce back from its sorry loss to Barangay Ginebra, its first in three years in their Clasico matchups.

Sangalang has slowly regained his form since he missed two games due to typhoid fever.

In his last three games since his return, the former San Sebastian standout breached double figures as he averages 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

“I had a pleasant recovery after I got sick,” Sangalang said. – Rappler.com