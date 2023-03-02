Recovering from illness, Ian Sangalang likely out for rest of PBA Govs’ Cup

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero does not expect Ian Sangalang to come back as he recuperates from an undisclosed illness

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia will continue to miss the services of top big man Ian Sangalang, perhaps until the end of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero said he does not expect Sangalang to come back for the season-ending conference as the 6-foot-7 standout recuperates from an undisclosed illness.

“I think he will not make it and we will not force Ian,” said Victolero in a mix of Filipino. “We want him to focus on his health so when he returns, he is healthy and ready to go.”

“We will not force him to play for this conference. We want him to get as much rest as he needs so he can have a better recovery.”

Sangalang tallied 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 12 minutes for Magnolia in its conference-opening loss to Converge last January 29 before he got sidelined for the Hotshots’ last eight games.

He also missed time last conference, sitting out two games due to typhoid fever.

Victolero, though, refused to divulge the illness that has kept Sangalang from helping Magnolia in its campaign to end a near-five-year title drought.

“I cannot disclose the medical terms … because there are important details about him that I cannot answer,” said Victolero.

Even without Sangalang, however, the Hotshots clinched a quarterfinal berth following a 129-109 whipping of NorthPort on Thursday, March 2.

Losing its first three games with former import Eric McCree, Magnolia has turned things around after acquiring the services of hulking import Antonio Hester, who led the Hotshots to wins in five of their last six games.

Specifically brought in to plug the hole in the middle left by Sangalang, Hester averages 26.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals. – Rappler.com