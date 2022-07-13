PBA
PBA to launch inquiry as Paul Desiderio faces domestic abuse allegations

Delfin Dioquino
OUT. Paul Desiderio (left) has been sidelined from the PBA after suffering a knee injury in the offseason.

PBA Images

The PBA says it will not tolerate 'any form of domestic abuse' as the former partner of Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio accuses him of physical violence

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA on Wednesday, July 13, said it will launch an inquiry after the former partner of Blackwater guard Paul Desiderio accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

Former UAAP courtside reporter Agatha Uvero took to Twitter on Wednesday to recount the instances Desiderio physically hurt her, including times when she was pregnant with their child.

“The league will conduct an inquiry and hand down its findings and resolution as soon as the facts are clearly established,” the PBA said in a statement posted on its social media accounts.

“We are confident that the Blackwater management will extend its full cooperation and assistance toward ensuring that a just determination is reached.”

Desiderio is not the first PBA player to face allegations of domestic abuse.

Over the past three years, the wives of Magnolia stalwarts Calvin Abueva and Jio Jalalon and Rain or Shine standout Beau Belga alleged that they were victims of physical violence.

The PBA said it will not tolerate “any form of domestic abuse.”

“No matter the cause or circumstances, physical and psychological abuse of women, whether in the confines of marriage or not, is inexcusable,” the PBA said.

“This report deserves to be given serious attention by both the ballclub concerned and the PBA itself.”

Desiderio is currently sidelined after suffering an ACL tear in the offseason. – Rappler.com

