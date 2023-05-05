PBA to introduce coaches’ challenge, new rules in exhibition series

The PBA on Tour tips off this May with some new rules as the league hopes to make the games ‘even more exciting’

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA looks to usher in several rule changes when a series of exhibition games tips off this month.

The coaches’ challenge and the transition take foul, rules that have been implemented by the NBA over the past few seasons, will be introduced in the PBA on Tour starting on May 21 at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

“As much as the teams will have the opportunity to try new combinations and game schemes, the league will take the opportunity to experiment new rules and rule interpretations with the objective of improving the PBA game and make it even more exciting,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

The PBA on Tour – which will roll off as some of the pro league’s stars see action in the Southeast Asian Games and the FIBA World Cup – will see all 12 teams compete.

Teams will play 11 games each, but there will be no championship at stake.

The league will bring the exhibition matches to several provinces like Baliwag, Bulacan; Antipolo; Tiaong, Quezon; Batangas City; and Dumaguete City, aside from the Metro Manila venues (Ynares Pasig, FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila).

After the Tour, the league will assess the new rules and submit them to the PBA Board of Governors.

If approved, they will be adapted starting Season 48 of the PBA Philippine Cup, which starts in October.

“A major change or rule introduction is the head coach challenge. They all like it,” said PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

Here is the full list of proposed rule changes:

A coach may challenge a referee’s call once per half, and will not carry over if unused, provided the team has a full timeout. The following calls may be challenged:

Shooting/non shooting foul Foul (common foul/charging/blocking) Traveling Flopping 8-second violation Backcourt violation Timeout/Held ball Out-of-bounds/last touch Shot clock remaining

If the challenge is unsuccessful, timeout will be charged. If successful, no timeouts will be charged.

Transition take fouls will now be called. It is defined as an intentional foul committed by the defense to stop a fastbreak opportunity, or;

A take foul which does not make a play on the ball.

Clocks shall not be stopped during the final minute of the first to third quarters.

Double personal fouls now count to an individual player’s tally.

Once a goaltending call is made, the team that has possession of the ball at the point of whistle shall have it.

If neither team has control, the referees will call a jump ball at halfcourt.

Once the ball is tapped out of bounds, the team enjoying possession will no longer head to a particular spot, just the place where the ball sailed to.

A person whistled for a technical, unsportsmanlike act, or flagrant foul could be assessed up to three violations, instead of the current two.

Flagrant 1 bears the weight of one violation, flagrant 2 will be two, technical foul one, and a deliberate foul one.

Players cannot shoot anymore with 0.1 or 0.2 seconds left in the shot clock.

A player that throws the ball at an opponent’s head will be ejected. If it’s below the shoulder area, it will be a technical foul.

A technical foul will be called for excessive timeouts.

A technical foul will be called if there is an intentional delay of game during an inbound within the last two minutes (used to be a warning first).

– Rappler.com