James Yap eyeing PBA comeback, says commissioner

HIATUS. James Yap has missed two PBA conference since taking a leave of absence from Rain or Shine.

After winning a council spot in San Juan, Rain or Shine veteran James Yap expresses his desire to return to the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – James Yap is set for a PBA comeback.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial bared on Friday, July 29, that the two-time MVP eyes a league return after a successful foray into politics.

The Rain or Shine guard won as councilor in the 1st district of San Juan. (READ: James Yap, San Juan ‘first five’ secure gov’t posts)

“He plans to play next conference,” Marcial said of Yap, who graced the Philippine Cup quarterfinals games at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Yap last played in the All-Filipino conference last season, averaging 7.9 points and 2 rebounds for the Elasto Painters.

He has missed two conferences after taking a leave of absence from Rain or Shine.

A seven-time champion and four-time Finals MVP, Yap will provide much-needed leadership for a young Elasto Painters side that failed to reach the playoffs for back-to-back conferences.

The mid-season Commissioners Cup will tip off in the middle of September. – Rappler.com