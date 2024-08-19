PBA
Jamie Lim, daughter of PBA great Samboy, goes full circle after muse stint for San Miguel

Delfin Dioquino

FULL CIRCLE. Filipina karateka Jamie Lim serves as the muse of the San Miguel Beermen during the PBA Season 49 opening ceremony.

Karate champion Jamie Lim says she is 'very honored' after being tapped by San Miguel to join the team during the PBA Season 49 opening ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina karate champion Jamie Lim felt she came full circle as she served as muse for the very same PBA franchise her legendary father used to star for.

The daughter of late PBA great Avelino “Samboy” Lim traded her athletic gear for an elegant red dress and high heels after being tapped by the Beermen to join the team during the Season 49 opening ceremony on Sunday, August 18.

“I’m very honored. Full circle. My dad started his PBA career and ended his PBA career with San Miguel. And I’m a muse now,” said Lim.

Jamie Lim, daughter of PBA great Samboy, goes full circle after muse stint for San Miguel

“I did not think I would be a muse as a karate girl, but here we are.”

Just like her father, who helped San Miguel capture nine PBA championships, including a rare Grand Slam in 1989, the 27-year-old Lim is also a proven winner.

Lim won gold medals in the 2019 and 2023 editions of the Southeast Asian Games and bagged a silver medal in the 2021 Asian Karatedo Championships.

Although her PBA stint brought her outside of her comfort zone, Lim relished the experience.

“I could not wear the heels, oh my gosh. Fortunately, I did not trip. I enjoyed it. It is fun being a girly girl sometimes, not training in karate,” said Lim.

Lim also reveled in sharing the moment with her fellow athletes, with volleybelle Jema Galanza (Phoenix), gymnast Aleah Finnegan (Meralco), and figure skater Skye Chua (NorthPort) also tapped as muses.

“I’m amazed because I see the shift. Beautiful is powerful.” – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
