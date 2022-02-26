Jamie Malonzo gets praise for enduring injury amid crucial NorthPort streak

'He really gave his heart to the game. He really did his best, and he really wanted to win,' says coach Pido Jarencio of NorthPort's young hotshot Jamie Malonzo

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo continues to be one of the NorthPort Batang Pier’s key cogs in their late winning run in the 2022 PBA Governors’ Cup.

The former La Salle forward proved his worth yet again by tallying a huge 13-point, 16-rebound double-double in his team’s 101-93 win over Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday, February 26.

Although the numbers are already nice on paper, this outing was made even more impressive after head coach Pido Jarencio revealed that Malonzo is actually nursing a shooting hand injury.

“Jamie is injured. His right pinky is swollen. That’s why he can’t shoot his free throws,” he said in Filipino after the game. “That’s why his shots were all jump shots with no drives.”

According to Jarencio, Malonzo suffered the injury in their nail-biting 103-101 win against Magnolia, where they broke the Hotshots’ six-game undefeated streak in the conference.

Already missing Kevin Ferrer to injury, Robert Bolick to Gilas Pilipinas duty, and Greg Slaughter to contract issues, NorthPort compounded its roster woes after Roi Sumang also went down with a non-contact injury midway through the second quarter against Phoenix, and did not return.

That is why Jarencio could only tip his hat to Malonzo for allowing the Batang Pier to have a better rotation in the midst of their make-or-break run towards a possible quarterfinals spot.

“He really gave his heart to the game. He really did his best, and he really wanted to win,” he said.

Right now, despite having a three-game winning streak, NorthPort only has a 3-5 record for ninth place in the standings, and will have to practically sweep its remaining assignments to stay in contention.

Luckily for Jarencio, the team will have a four-day break ahead of their Wednesday, March 2 match against the hapless Blackwater Bossing, so Malonzo, Ferrer and Sumang can rest up.

Bolick is also expected to return to NorthPort after his national team stint ends on Sunday, February 27.

“We’re very happy that we will be somewhat complete soon, and that the guys we’re using are contributing,” Jarencio said. “That’s what’s important. Everyone is trying to help.” – Rappler.com