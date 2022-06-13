Double-double machine Jamie Malonzo earns PBA Player of the Week honors

STEPPING UP. Jamie Malonzo has been a beast down low for NorthPort.

Jamie Malonzo powers NorthPort to a 2-0 start in the PBA Philippine Cup after churning out all-around numbers

MANILA, Philippines – As Jamie Malonzo continues to put up big numbers, NorthPort thrives.

The sophomore forward earned the first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation this season after back-to-back impressive performances that propelled the Batang Pier to a 2-0 start in the Philippine Cup.

Malonzo averaged 18.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.0 block as NorthPort seized a share of the lead with San Miguel after a 91-84 win over Rain or Shine and a 100-86 victory over Terrafirma.

With the Batang Pier missing former big men Greg Slaughter and Troy Rike, Malonzo has taken it upon himself to dominate the boards.

Malonzo leads the league in rebounding and he is also tied for third in steals.

“When he rebounds, it is easier to win for us,” said NorthPort star Robert Bolick, who also contended for the Player of the Week honors.

“He is one of our key pieces. When he rebounds, we’re able to run.”

Malonzo beat out the Beermen duo of Vic Manuel and CJ Perez for the weekly plum awarded by the men and women covering the PBA beat.

Others considered for the award were San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Reynel Hugnatan, and Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar. – Rappler.com