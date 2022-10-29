Highlight reel Jamie Malonzo trying to be careful after hard fall

Ginebra high-flyer Jamie Malonzo falls on his back following a bungled alley-oop attempt that saw him lose his balance mid-air

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo revels in the cheers of the Barangay Ginebra crowd whenever he makes a highlight play.

But Malonzo said he has to be careful with his aerial exploits after suffering a hard fall in their 111-90 rout of Terrafirma in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday, October 28.

The sophomore forward fell on his back in the second quarter following a bungled alley-oop attempt that saw him lose his balance mid-air after colliding with a Dyip player.

“We’re going to chill out for a little bit – for a little bit,” said Malonzo with a smile.

“I went in for the alley-oop, probably shouldn’t have, probably should’ve just relaxed on that one. But … I took a good fall.”

Malonzo shrugged off the incident and played the entire game, finishing with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals as the Gin Kings improved to 4-2.

“I took a good fall,” Malonzo said. “I’m probably going to feel that one tomorrow. But it’s all good. I’m good.”

Once he gets his bearings back, expect Malonzo to return to his high-flying ways as he looks to thrill the legion of Ginebra hopefuls.

“I think my best game comes out when there’s big fans, big crowds,” said Malonzo, who is averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1 block.

“Seeing that every single day, it’s a blessing. Makes me want to go out there and give the fans … obviously you see me dunking a lot, makes me want to give them some excitement. Definitely happy I’m here.” – Rappler.com