Injured Aguilar eager to help Ginebra in finals, but focus remains on recovery

RECUPERATING. Japeth Aguilar has missed four games due to a calf injury.

Japeth Aguilar remains sidelined but the Barangay Ginebra star still holds out hope that he can see action against Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – The last time Barangay Ginebra faced Meralco for a PBA championship, Japeth Aguilar stamped his mark on the way to claiming the Finals MVP honors.

Aguilar averaged 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks as the Gin Kings finished off the Bolts in five games to capture the 2019 Governors’ Cup crown.

But Aguilar could only watch this time as he remained sidelined due to a calf injury, with Ginebra absorbing a 104-91 loss to Meralco in Game 1 of the Governors’ Cup finals on Wednesday, April 6.

“Coming to the finals, I knew how heavy of a task this is,” Aguilar said in a mix of Filipino and English. “I expected Meralco to be a tough opponent.”

Aguilar dominated in the quarterfinals as Ginebra overhauled a twice-to-beat disadvantage against third seed TNT.

He averaged 23.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in back-to-back games against the Tropang Giga before sustaining a calf injury in Game 1 of the semifinals.

While Christian Standhardinger has stepped up in his absence, norming 15.8 points, 13 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the four games Aguilar has missed, the Gin Kings miss the inside defense and rim protection he provides.

Aguilar ranks fifth in league – including imports – in blocks with 1.3 swats per game.

“I’m eager to help,” Aguilar said. “[But] my focus now is to do what is necessary for my injury to heal.”

The good news for Ginebra: Aguilar is expected to be back in the middle of the best-of-seven series.

“Hopefully after a week. We’ll see,” Aguilar said of his potential return. “I just need to get my rhythm and conditioning back.” – Rappler.com