Steady Perkins earns PBA Player of the Week honors as Phoenix rise continues

SOLID. Jason Perkins in action for the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Jason Perkins and Phoenix extend their winning run to four games as they improve to 5-1 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Perkins’ steady play has been crucial to a surprising start by Phoenix in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Perkins earned the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of November 29 to December 3 after helping the Fuel Masters extend their winning run.

In the best shape of his career, the player once known as the “Hefty Lefty” averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in victories over Terrafirma and Converge as Phoenix hiked its record to 5-1 for second place.

Perkins finished with 20 points and 7 rebounds in their gritty 99-98 win over the FiberXers on Saturday, December 2, and his key assist to rookie Kenneth Tuffin proved to the difference in their fourth consecutive triumph.

The Fuel Masters trailed 97-98 with 10 seconds left before Perkins found a cutting Tuffin for the game-winning layup.

Earlier, Perkins posted 11 points and 5 rebounds in a 103-84 thrashing of the Dyip on November 29.

Perkins edged teammate Ricci Rivero, San Miguel’s Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero, Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, and Maverick Ahanmisi, and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women who cover the PBA beat.

Different players won Player of the Week in each of the first four weeks of the season, including NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino (November 8 to 12), Terrafirma’s Javi Gomez de Liaño (November 15 to 19), and Ahanmisi (November 22 to 26). – Rappler.com