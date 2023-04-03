Jeff Cariaso to coach Blackwater as Ariel Vanguardia heads out

SHORT STINT. Jeff Cariaso last coached in the PBA for Converge.

MANILA, Philippines – Jeff Cariaso will call the shots for Blackwater after the embattled franchise bid Ariel Vanguardia goodbye.

Bossing team owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed on Monday, April 3, that Cariaso will be appointed as their new head coach, marking a fresh start for the club following a two-year run with Vanguardia serving as its interim coach.

Cariaso returns to PBA coaching less than a year since parting ways with Converge.

The eight-time champion mentored the FiberXers during their first conference in the PBA, but the team gave him the pink slip in August 2022 and replaced him with Aldin Ayo.

Cariaso is tasked to turn things around for a struggling Blackwater side that finished last in the ongoing Governors’ Cup with a dismal 1-10 record, ending it on a nine-game skid.

With Vanguardia at the helm, the Bossing showed promise at the start of the season when they reached the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup as the eighth seed, but missed the playoffs of the last two conferences.

Taking over from Nash Racela starting the 2021 Governors’ Cup, Vanguardia lost his first 10 games with the team as the Bossing endured a PBA record 29 straight losses.

Vanguardia compiled a 10-36 record with Blackwater. – Rappler.com