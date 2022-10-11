Sidelined by ACL injury, Jeremiah Gray grateful for Ginebra debut

FIRST GAME. Jeremiah Gray shows promise in limited minutes in his PBA debut for Ginebra.

The debut of Jeremiah Gray gives head coach Tim Cone a glimpse of the 'new Ginebra' as the Gin Kings inject youth and athleticism to their aging roster

MANILA, Philippines – Jeremiah Gray has yet to be fully unleashed, but the top rookie is just glad to be back on the hardcourt.

Gray made his keenly awaited PBA debut as Barangay Ginebra became the first team to beat guest squad Bay Area on Sunday, October 9 – more than 10 months since he suffered a knee injury.

Sidelined since December last year while playing for TNT in PBA 3×3, the Filipino-American standout finally got the go-signal from head coach Tim Cone to see action.

“Felt great to be out there. I’m glad coach Tim trusted me to go out there right now. Blessed to be able to play again after an injury like an ACL injury,” said Gray.

“I just feel very grateful to be out there on the court.”

Gray showed promise in just over 10 minutes of playing time, finishing with 5 points and 3 rebounds in the 111-93 romp of the Dragons.

While the athletic swingman knows he can do a lot better with more minutes, he understands that Cone does not want to rush him as Gray eases into his role for the new-look Gin Kings.

“We’re on a minutes restriction right now, but hopefully, I keep getting healthier, keep getting stronger, and I start playing a hundred percent again,” Gray said.

The debut of the second overall pick gave a glimpse of the future as Ginebra injected youth and athleticism into its aging roster with the addition of Gray and Jamie Malonzo, who are both just 26.

Both were acquired through a trade, with the Gin Kings getting Gray from Terrafirma and Malonzo from NorthPort earlier this year.

“This is basically the new Ginebra in many ways. With Jamie and Jeremiah, they add a lot of athleticism to what we do and I think they’re going to be real fun for games as we go forward,” Cone said. – Rappler.com