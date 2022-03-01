Jericho Cruz joins San Miguel after parting ways with NLEX

NEW TEAM. Jericho Cruz bids NLEX goodbye after more than two years with the team.

Jericho Cruz inks a three-year deal with San Miguel in the middle of the PBA Governors' Cup after his two-month extension with NLEX expired

MANILA, Philippines – Jericho Cruz is officially a member of the San Miguel Beermen.

The spitfire guard inked a three-year deal with San Miguel on Tuesday, March 1, immediately after the former NLEX stalwart became an unrestricted free agent.

Beermen team manager Gee Abanilla and player agent Danny Espiritu, who manages Cruz, confirmed the signing.

At San Miguel, Cruz reunites with Leo Austria, his coach when they were still with Adamson in the UAAP, and former college teammate Rodney Brondial, who also joined the Beermen as an unrestricted free agent.

His original contract with the Road Warriors ending at the end of 2021, Cruz signed a two-month extension with NLEX in an attempt to finish the PBA Governors’ Cup.

But the one-month postponement caused by the COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila extended the conference and led to Cruz parting ways with the Road Warriors near the tail end of the elimination round as his extension expired on Monday, February 28.

Cruz has been on a tear recently, averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2 steals in his final three games for NLEX – all ending in wins.

San Miguel is the fourth PBA team for the 31-year-old Cruz, who played for Rain or Shine and TNT before he got traded to NLEX in 2019.

Cruz is expected to debut for the Beermen on Thursday, March 3, when they take on the Elasto Painters at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com