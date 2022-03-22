Clad in La Salle jersey, Jeron Teng gets engaged to Jeanine Tsoi

ENGAGED. Jeron Teng and Jeanine Tsoi take their relationship to the next level.

MANILA, Philippines – It was a double celebration for Alaska star Jeron Teng on Monday, March 21, as he popped the question to longtime girlfriend Jeanine Tsoi on his birthday.

Reminiscent of the way their relationship started, Teng proposed to Tsoi in the middle of the hardcourt at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The proposal started with Tsoi watching a video showing photos of their relationship throughout the years and a heartfelt message from Teng.

Clad in a green La Salle jersey, Teng then went down on one knee and asked Tsoi to marry him.

“It has been almost seven years since we started dating,” Teng said in the video. “I am grateful that fate brought us together.”

The two have been together since Teng played for the Green Archers, while Tsoi served as their courtside reporter.

“God gave me the blessing to meet the girl of my dreams. From then on, life has never been better,” Teng said.

“In those years, we have built memories together and even in the simplest moments, [they] made me love you even more.”

Tsoi said Teng is her “answered prayer.”

