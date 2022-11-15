Jeron Teng claims PBA Player of the Week plum as Converge sustains hot run

HOTTEST TEAM. Jeron Teng and Converge continue to make waves in the PBA.

Jeron Teng serves as a steady presence as Converge extends its impressive run to seven straight wins and qualifies for the quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – Plenty of heroes have risen to the occasion for Converge.

But as the FiberXers extended their impressive run to seven straight wins, it was Jeron Teng who proved to be the X factor as he earned the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of November 9 to 13.

Teng averaged 22.5 points on 55% shooting to go with 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in a pair of victories against Phoenix and Rain or Shine that secured Converge, which improved to 8-2, a spot in the quarterfinals.

He posted a season-high 25 points on top of 9 rebounds and 4 assists in a 132-127 win as the FiberXers brought the Fuel Masters back to earth after five consecutive wins.

Their own winning streak on the verge of being halted, Teng put up 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists against the Elasto Painters to help complete a come-from-behind 102-101 triumph.

Converge trailed by as many as 17 points against Rain or Shine before it stormed back in the final frame, with Teng scattering 6 points in their fourth-quarter comeback.

Teng became the second straight FiberXers player to win Player of the Week after teammate Aljun Melecio accomplished the feat the previous week.

He bested the NorthPort duo of Will Navarro and Arvin Tolentino following a close battle for the weekly citation handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat. – Rappler.com