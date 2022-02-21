Leading Alaska last dance, Jeron Teng earns PBA Player of the Week honors

Alaska has remained unbeaten in the PBA Governors' Cup since announcing it will be leaving the league thanks in large part to the brilliant play of Jeron Teng

MANILA, Philippines – Alaska appears to be in safe hands as it looks to ride off into the sunset with a bang.

The Aces have remained unbeaten in the PBA Governors’ Cup since announcing they will be leaving the league at the end of the season thanks in large part to the brilliant play of star Jeron Teng.

Inspired to give Alaska a fitting send-off, Teng averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in twin victories over Rain or Shine and Terrafirma on his way to earning the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the period of February 16 to 20.

Teng started the week off with a 7-point, 5-rebound, 3 assist effort in an 80-74 win over the Elasto Painters before putting up a career-high 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals as the Aces turned back the Dyip, 102-97.

He took over down the stretch against Terrafirma, which led by as many as 20 points, as he dropped 14 points in the fourth quarter alone to power Alaska to its third straight win.

The Aces tote 5-2 record for third place, in prime position to clinch a twice-to-beat bonus in the playoffs.

“Every game, we’re inspired. We’re doing it for the Alaska company,” said Teng, who is keen on leading the Aces to their 15th title in franchise history.

Teng bested TNT ace Mikey Williams and Magnolia newcomer Adrian Wong for the award following a hotly contested voting among the men and women who regularly cover the PBA beat. – Rappler.com