Johnny Abarrientos fined P10,000 for flipping off Converge import

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial says Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos expresses his regret over his antics

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA slapped Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos a fine of P10,000 after he flipped off Converge import Jamaal Franklin near the end of their Governors’ Cup clash on Sunday, January 29.

Abarrientos flashed Franklin the middle finger after the former NBA player hit a clutch three-pointer with a minute left that paved the way for the FiberXers to clinch a 111-109 win.

Franklin gestured towards the Hotshots bench to keep it down after the triple – an act that irked Abarrientos.

League commissioner Willie Marcial said Abarrientos – a member of the 25 Greatest PBA Players – expressed his regret over his end-game antics.

“He was very apologetic,” said Marcial in Filipino. “I told him not to do it again.”

Franklin finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks in the victory as Converge seized solo top spot with a perfect 3-0 record.

Abarrientos and Magnolia, meanwhile, lost their conference opener. – Rappler.com