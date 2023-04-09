Lastimosa says Erram needs to keep emotions in check after crucial Game 1 exit

RESPONSIBILITY. Poy Erram is expected to step up for a shorthanded TNT side lacking manpower in its frontline.

'We need his head to be in the game,' says TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa as Poy Erram fouls out in the fourth quarter of their Game 1 loss to Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa admitted being frustrated at Poy Erram after he fouled out at a crucial point in their 102-90 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Sunday, April 9.

Erram picked up his fifth and sixth fouls in a span of seconds at a time when the Tropang Giga were staging a comeback early in the fourth quarter.

The wiry big man drained a pair of free throws to cut their deficit to 67-76 but exited the game with 10 minutes remaining after exhausting his last two fouls, both committed against Gin Kings star Christian Standhardinger.

His early departure proved costly, with Ginebra unloading a pivotal 16-7 run that stretched its lead to its biggest at 18 points as it drew first blood in the best-of-seven series.

“Poy has got to do a better job of controlling his emotions,” said Lastimosa.

“We talked about it as a staff and I already talked about it, and I was actually pissed at him and his teammates were actually getting on him because he is beginning to be distraction when he complains too much.”

It was not the first time Erram lost his cool in a crucial playoff match.

Erram incurred a disqualifying foul for hitting San Miguel big man Mo Tautuaa in the head in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the Philippine Cup finals earlier this season as TNT fell short of the crown.

When he still played for NLEX in the 2019 Governors’ Cup, Erram was suspended for elbowing NorthPort import Michael Qualls in the head and helplessly watched the No. 1 Road Warriors get the boot from the No. 8 Batang Pier.

Lastimosa said the Tropang Giga cannot afford to have Erram blow his top again considering that they lack manpower in their frontline.

Entering the finals without starting center Kelly Williams who has a calf injury, TNT suffered a major blow to its frontcourt unit when big man Justin Chua hurt his knee just less than four minutes into Game 1.

“We need Poy. We need him, we need his head to be in the game,” said Lastimosa. “Now that Justin is out and Kelly is out, so who do we have?”

The Tropang Giga shoot for the equalizer against the Gin Kings on Wednesday, April 12, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com