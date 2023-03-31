Lastimosa, TNT aim to play spoiler vs Cone, Ginebra in finals clash: ‘I have nothing to lose’

MAIDEN. Jojo Lastimosa chases his first PBA title as a head coach with TNT.

Jojo Lastimosa and the Tropang Giga stand in Tim Cone and the Gin Kings' way of capturing a fifth PBA Governors' Cup crown in seven seasons

MANILA, Philippines – Jojo Lastimosa looks to play spoiler against his former coach Tim Cone as TNT arranged a finals date with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Completing a four-game semifinals conquest of Meralco with a 107-92 win on Friday, March 31, Lastimosa and the Tropang Giga stand in Cone and the Gin Kings’ way of capturing a fifth Governors’ Cup crown in seven seasons.

“I have nothing to lose. Our team has nothing to lose. He’s been there, he’s done that, and everything’s riding for them and everybody’s expecting that Ginebra will win this championship anyway,” said Lastimosa.

“We’re only here probably to spoil the party, and hopefully, we can come up with a good game like we did in this series.”

Lastimosa and Cone achieved immense success together during their time at Alaska.

As a player, Lastimosa captured nine of his 10 championships under the tutelage of Cone, including a rare Grand Slam in the 1996 season.

Joining the Aces staff after his playing career, Lastimosa won three more titles as an assistant to Cone.

But the two found themselves on opposite ends this time, with Lastimosa looking to deny Cone a record-extending 26th championship as he chases his first as a head coach.

“Going into this series, I like my chances. Our players are playing well,” said Lastimosa.

“We need to play defense and offense here in this championship series. I think the guys are going to be ready.”

The best-of-seven finals will tip off on April 9 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com