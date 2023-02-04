Simmons says decision to leave NLEX for China a family move: ‘Lot of money on the table’

PERFECT RUN. Jonathon Simmons keeps his promise of leaving NLEX with an unbeaten record.

Despite his exit, Jonathon Simmons makes the most out of his short-lived NLEX stint by helping the Road Warriors win all of their first four games in the PBA Governors' Cup

RIZAL, Philippines – The offer to play in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) is just too good to pass up for NLEX import Jonathon Simmons.

Simmons said his decision to leave the Road Warriors in the middle of their PBA Governors’ Cup campaign to see action in the CBA is a necessary move as he tries to get paid big money while he is still at the peak of his powers.

“Not too much of regret. Kind of sad, though, you know,” said Simmons when asked about his feelings as he parts ways with NLEX on the heels of an unbeaten start.

“But it is a lot of money on the table and I’m a family guy. I have a big family. It is more about providing for my family at this point. I’m 33, so I have a short window left to play basketball. I’m just kind of thinking about that.”

Despite his exit, the former San Antonio Spurs standout made the most out of his short-lived Road Warriors stint by helping them win all of their first four games of the tournament.

He averaged a league-leading 37 points on top of 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals as NLEX equaled its all-time best start in franchise history.

Keeping his promise of leaving the Road Warriors with an unbeaten record, Simmons churned out 38 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in a 98-94 victory over Phoenix on Saturday, February 4.

“[T]he whole organization has been very understanding since the first time we addressed this. More sad than regret. I’ll try to live without regrets but this is probably a move mostly for my family,” Simmons said.

Simmons said he tried to extend his PBA stay in a bid to reinforce NLEX in a marquee clash against defending champion Barangay Ginebra on February 8 but to no avail.

“I’ll get them one day,” said Simmons as he flies to China on Monday, February 6.

Simmons will be replaced by another former NBA player in Wayne Selden, who is expected to debut for the Road Warriors against the Gin Kings at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com