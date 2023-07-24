PBA
PBA
Korean Basketball League

Blackwater guard Joshua Torralba joins Goyang in KBL

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

SHOT. Joshua Torralba in action for Blackwater in the PBA On Tour.

PBA Images

Joshua Torralba parts ways with Blackwater after two seasons as he takes his talents to Korea

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater guard Joshua Torralba joined the exodus of Filipino basketball players to overseas leagues.

Torralba signed a one-year deal with the Goyang Sono Sky Gunners of the Korean Basketball League (KBL), his agent Marvin Espiritu announced on Monday, July 24.

“Joshua Torralba is taking his talents to play for the Goyang Sono Sky Gunners in the KBL,” Espiritu wrote on Twitter.

Selected 15th overall by the Bossing in the 2021 PBA Draft, Torralba appeared in four conferences with the hard-luck franchise, which compiled a 10-47 record over the past two seasons.

The former La Salle standout played just two games for Blackwater in the ongoing PBA On Tour – a preseason tournament – and averaged 6.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

In the KBL, Torralba will go up against compatriots Rhenz Abando (Anyang KGC), Dave Ildefonso (Suwon KT Sonicboom), Ethan Alvano (Wonju DB Promy), and SJ Belangel (Daegu KOGAS Pegasus).

Torralba joins a Goyang side that welcomed a new ownership after previous management reportedly got expelled by the KBL for failure to pay players’ salaries.

Formerly known as the Carrot Jumpers, the team is now called the Sky Gunners.

Goyang reached the semifinals last season before it bowed out at the hands of Abando and eventual champion Anyang. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
