DEBUT. J&T Express parades a formidable lineup composed of players from different champion teams.

Led by new squads Blackwater and J&T Express, 12 teams see action to start the second season of PBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater and J&T Express debut in PBA 3×3 as 12 teams see action in the second season that will tip off on Saturday, September 10, at the Robinsons Place Antipolo.

The two new squads join the PBA 3×3 fold after former leg champions Limitless App and Sista decided to take a leave of absence.

Despite the arrival of new teams, all eyes will be on TNT as the rest of the field tweaked their respective lineups in a bid to compete with the Tropang Giga.

The Third Conference grand champions last season, TNT retained its core of Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, Lervin Flores, and Ping Exciminiano.

Vosotros, De Leon, and Flores powered Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 to a fourth-place finish in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup last July together with Joseph Eriobu.

Eriobu remained with Purefoods, which bolstered its roster with the acquisition of former Platinum Karaoke standouts JR Alabanza and Chris De Chavez and the addition of Ronnie de Leon from its 5-on-5 team in the PBA.

A many-time leg champion like TNT, Meralco retooled its lineup by tapping the services of former Sista players Leo De Vera and Kenneth Mocon and pairing them with regulars Alfred Batino and Tonino Gonzaga.

Seeking to make a splash in its PBA 3×3 debut, J&T Express will parade a formidable squad composed of Marvin Hayes, Joseph Sedurifa, Robin Rono, and Robert Datu.

Hayes (Limitless App), Sedurifa (Meralco), and Rono (Pioneer Pro Tibay) all won championships with their former teams last season.

Meanwhile, Blackwater will be represented by Prince Rivero, Jeff Javillonar, Alfrancis Tamsi, and Richard Escoto.

Barangay Ginebra, Cavitex, Pioneer, NorthPort, Platinum Karaoke, Terrafirma, and San Miguel complete the team lineup for the second season. – Rappler.com